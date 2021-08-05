The Chariho Volleyball Summer Skills Camp at the Chariho High gymnasium on Tuesday. Chariho High girls coach and boys assistant Kathryn McGeehan and boys coach and girls assistant Shawn Cole were the instructors for the three-day event. Chariho is scheduled to open its season on Sept. 8 hosting Classical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.