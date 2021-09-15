WEST GREENWICH — Westerly Middle School's girls and boys cross country teams each picked up three wins during a quad meet with Jamestown, Exeter-West Greenwich and Quest on Wednesday.
Cecelia Saint won the girls race, covering the 1.95-mile course in 15:04, as Westerly defeated Jamestown, 17-38, EWG, 15-44, and Quest, 19-44.
Trailing Saint were teammates Virginia Royce, third overall (15:06); Emerson Federico, fourth (15:07); Peyton Pietraska, sixth (16:00); and Ava Lidestri, seventh (16:13).
On the boys side, Greg West took first place in 13:09 to help Westerly beat Jamestown, 18-40, EWG, 19-43, and Quest, 15-44.
Also scoring for the Westerly boys were Tyler Falcone, third (14:03); Owen Sassi, fourth (14:08); AJ Gencarelli, sixth (14:38); and Patrick Fowler, eighth (15:01).
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.