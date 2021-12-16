WESTERLY — Peyton Pietraszka scored 12 points and had three steals as the Westerly Middle girls basketball team beat Narragansett Pier Midddle, 58-24, on Thursday.
Westerly took an early lead thanks to a full-court press in the season-opener.
Danica Jarrett contributed eight points, four rebounds and five steals. Madison Pelligrino had eight points and five rebounds. Nova Woodward finished with eight points, five rebounds and two steals.
Westerly is off until Jan. 6.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Narragnsett 54, Westerly 44
NARRAGANSETT — Brayden Antoch scored 18 points as Westerly lost its season opener.
Mike Gervasini and Thomas Fiore scored seven each.
Westerly is off until Jan. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.