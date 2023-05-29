PROVIDENCE — Chariho Middle's Meriden Alge finished first in the 400 at the girls middle school track and field championships on Sunday at Conley Stadium.
Alge, a sixth grader, posted a time of 1:01.40.
Chariho's Zoe Ligouri-Bills placed fourth in the 800 (2:35.80).
Ligouri-Bills, Alge, Aila Grant and Halyna Mykhalyshyn finished fifth in the 4x400 relay (4:42.27).
Chariho's girls placed 10th with 16 points. Wickford was first with 71 and Gallagher second with 46.
Chariho's Reid McCann placed third in the boys turbo javelin (153-4).
Westerly's Turner places second in long jump
Westerly's Kennedy Turner finished second in the long jump (14-10).
Sara Morrone was sixth in the 800 (2:37.89). The 4x100 relay team of Turner, Lucy Saint, Sophie Gwaltney and Peyton Federico placed sixth (54.45).
Westerly finished tied for 13th with 10 points.
Westerly's Daniel Cummings placed fourth in the boys 800 (2:18.13). Greg West was fifth in the 1,500 (4:47.37).
Westerly and Chariho tied for 20th with six points. Western Hills won the meet with 51 and Wickford had 43.
— Keith Kimberlin
