Fall sports for Westerly Middle and Chariho Middle have been postponed by the Principal's Committee on Athletics, grades 6-8.
The decision was announced Friday after Gov. Gina Raimondo's press conference where she outlined what high school sports would be allowed this fall season.
Varsity soccer, cross country, and girls tennis will be played, while football and girls and unified volleyball will be moved to next year.
But all middle schools sports were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in hopes to playing them later in the school year.
Westerly and Chariho participate in boys and girls soccer and cross country.
— Keith Kimberlin
