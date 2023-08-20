WOOD RIVER JCT. — When Chariho High's girls lacrosse team needed to change its tempo coach Brittney Godbout turned to one player to make it happen — Laurel McIntosh.
"Her biggest strength is her game knowledge. We have a lot of good athletes on our team, but Laurel understands the game," Godbout said. "She does a phenomenal job of controlling tempo."
McIntosh, a senior, was named to the Division II first team as selected by the league's coaches. It was the second time she has made first team.
"She would make the calls on the field, when to speed it up and when to slow it down," Godbout said. "And her stick skills are just wonderful. She is dominant right, but she can go left and she is very creative with her shooting."
Despite losing her freshman year to the pandemic, McIntosh still managed to exceed 100 goals in three seasons. She was a team captain the last two seasons.
McIntosh was joined on the first team by junior Chaia Elwell. She has already been voted a team captain for her senior season.
"She plays center and take the majority of the draws," Godbout said. "Her biggest strength is on the draw circle. She does a great job of taking on the draw and passing it to herself. And in girls lacrosse if you win the draw, you win the game."
Godbout said Elwell is also very creative and looks to "take players on," on attack. Elwell also surpassed the 100 goal mark this season.
Junior Emily Ballard was named Division II second team.
"She is in charge of controlling the attack," Godbout said. "She is our target in transition. And she can catch any type of pass, on the ground or in the air. And she is really tall [5-11] and she is effect at controlling the transitions."
Junior Megan Ballard earned Division II honorable mention recognition.
"She's defensive minded and she is just a workhorse," Godbout said. "She does a really good job of intercepting plasses on the defensive end."
Junior Brie Macaruso was also Division II honorable mention.
"Brie has a similar role. She helped lead the defense. She's very aggressive. She made the majority of the interceptions on the defense," Godbout said. "She always has her stick up and she reads the field very well."
Freshman Kayden Jaillet was named to the Division II All-Rookie team after scoring 50 goals.
"We were just so impressed with her this year. Her stick skills are right up there with Laurel and Chaia," Godbout said. "She reads the play well and she understands defense and attacking the net."
Seniors Kaitlin Wojcik, McKenzie Allen, McIntosh and Taylor Lambert earned Division II All-Academic honors.
Chariho finished 12-3 advancing to the semifinals before losing to eventual champion North Kingstown. Two of Chariho's three losses were to the Skippers including one in double overtime.
"The season went really well. I know the girls wanted to make it to the finals. But making the semifinals, we definitely met our goals. We lost two games in the regular season to the first and second-place teams," Godbout said.
