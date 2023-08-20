WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho boys lacrosse coach Ryan Meade challenged some players to step up their offensive game after the Chargers graduated a 50-goal scorer and lost one to transfer after 2022.
Junior Nate Ballard answered the call.
Ballard transformed from a complimentary scorer to the focal point of the offense with 52 goals for the Chargers, who finished 6-9 and lost by a goal in the Division II quarterfinals. He led a quartet of Chariho players who made Division II second-team honors.
Ballard helped ease the loss of junior Konor Perrin, who led Chariho in scoring with 53 goals before transferring to La Salle Academy, which won the RIIL Division I title this year.
"We had to replace a lot of goals and Nick filled that role as a productive scorer at the attack position," Meade said. "We're still feeling our way in terms of being competitive at Division II after dominating Division III last decade. You need scorers and Nick made a huge impact in that area. He rose to the occasion."
Sophomore Max Marshall made Division II second team as a midfielder.
"Max played quality minutes as a freshman and he improved this year, playing like an upperclassman," Meade said. "He was consistent collecting groundballs and he was a big help triggering our transition offense."
Senior Drew DeNoncour made second team as a defender, switching positions to help the team.
"Drew moved from short-stick middie to long-stick middie to help fill voids in our defense," Meade said. "He understood our defensive rotations very well and was the backbone of our defensive core."
Junior Owen Gills was named second team as a face-off midfielder.
"This was his first year as a face-off midfielder and dominated his position with his size and strength," Meade said. "As the season went along, he became more skillful. He face-off, stay-on player who took the faceoff, came off to get his stick and played midfield. He's an all-around player."
