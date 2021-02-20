PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Margaret Weeden tied for fourth in the high jump during a girls indoor track and field meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy on Friday.
Weeden cleared 4-10.
In the boys meet, Chariho's Sullivan Cummins, Cole Rinne, Finn Weeden and C.J. Elwell finished fourth in the 4x800 in 8:47.27.
Chariho will next compete in the state championships on Saturday. The boys start at 9:30 a.m.; the girls, 1:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
