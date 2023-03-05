BOSTON — Chariho High's Brooke Kanaczet broke her own school record in the mile finishing 11th at the girls New England indoor track championships on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Track & Athletic Center.
Kanaczet posted a time of 5:18.04. She established the previous record in December.
Eli Sposato was 23rd in the 600 (1:27.52) in the boys portion of the event.
— Keith Kimberlin
