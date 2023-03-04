SOUTH KINGSTOWN — J.D. Abbott scored the winning goal with 5:20 remaining in the third period to lift the Narragansett-Chariho co-op ice hockey team past South Kingstown-Westerly, 3-2, in the Division II quarterfinals on Saturday at Boss Arena.
The Gulls swept the Rebels, 2-0, to take the best-of-three series. Narragansett-Chariho (12-5-1) won the opener on Friday night, 8-3, at Boss Arena.
Jacob Correira assisted on the winning goal in Saturday's victory.
"It was an odd-man rush. The puck got turned over in the neutral zone," coach Ryan Meade said. "Correira shoveled it to the front of the net and Abbott played it off an odd bounce."
Narragansett-Chariho trailed 1-0 after the first period. Mason Kosiorek tied the game with an unassisted goal in the second period, and the team led 2-1 after the period when defenseman Jack Abrams scored an unassisted goal.
But South Kingstown tied the game early in the third period.
"We were on the penalty kill and they scored with eight seconds left [on the power play]," Meade said.
Chariho goalie Mason Campbell finished with 26 saves on 28 shots.
Narragansett-Chariho will play Cranston West or Rogers in the semifinals next Sunday at Schneider Arena in Providence at 7:30 p.m. The semifinals are single elimination.
Chariho-Narragansett won Friday's game, 8-3, thanks to a four-goal second period. The Gulls led 2-1 after the first period and 6-3 after the second.
Carreira scored three times and had an assist in the win. Connor Gilmore, Sean Lyons, Preston Abbott, Josh Ewing-Chow and Brady Grislis also scored.
Ethan Travis had three assists, and Kosiorek and Abbott had two each. Evan Harley, Ewing-Chow, Jack Abrams and Preston Abbott contributed an assist each.
Campbell made 20 saves on 23 shots.
South Kingstown-Westerly finished 12-6-1.
— Keith Kimberlin
