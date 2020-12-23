After back-to-back days earlier this week when Rhode Island Interscholastic League officials met with superintendents, principals, athletic directors and coaches, the league stressed that all is not lost in the event that school districts opt to implement their own start date for winter sports practices.
The RIIL’s Principal Committee on Athletics gave the green light for practice to begin on Monday, Jan. 4, for basketball, hockey, gymnastics, indoor track and field, and swimming. Citing that student-athletes won’t physically be in the building due to distance learning, districts could decide to push things back until students are allowed to return to the classroom.
That won’t be an issue, per RIIL Executive Director Mike Lunney.
“Whatever they need, we’ll support it,” Lunney said. “Everyone should do what is best for their own kids. We’re not mandating anybody to do anything. We’re telling them that they may begin on the 4th if they choose.”
The RIIL has posted the schedule for winter sports, a move that is standard procedure and shouldn’t be cause for alarm in the event that some districts start on Jan. 4 while others believe that it’s best to wait a bit longer before starting practice. There are basketball and hockey games listed for Friday, Jan. 15, yet nothing is etched in stone.
“Until we get clearance for games, we’re in practice mode no matter what,” Lunney said.
Basically, what athletic directors currently have is a working schedule of games that can be arranged in order to accommodate districts that start later than Jan. 4.
“The schedules are visible, but they aren’t finalized,” Lunney said. “Nothing really matters until the state approves games.”
Technically, the first day of high school winter practice could have been this past Monday, when the updated Youth Sports Guidelines went into effect. It was the PCOA that deemed it would be best to wait until after Christmas break so that schools had enough time to determine whether they’ll be set for Jan. 4 or a bit down the line.
The RIIL is still mandating that teams must complete 10 practices before their first game or meet. Lunney had a straightforward answer when asked about what the postseason might look like.
“Let’s focus on the beginning, not the end,” he said. “Everyone should be doing what they think they should be doing to get kids re-engaged in school activities. Then we’ll go from there.”
The RIIL plans to touch base with principals and athletic directors sometime next week.
