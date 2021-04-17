TIVERTON — One game after earning kudos for a morale victory, rallying from a 29-point deficit to give Classical a scare last week, the Chariho football team experienced the real thing Saturday.
The Chargers won for the first time since 2019, romping over winless Tiverton, 53-0, to improve to 1-3 in the spring season.
"Although I was proud of the way we came back against a good team last week, it definitely feels better to get a win than a morale victory," Chariho coach Nick Russo said. "You play to win."
Playing against the outmanned Tigers, who dress 20 players and have been outscored 143-7 in three games, the win for Chariho was a snap.
As is Tiverton failing to execute 10 shot-gun snaps, either the center sailing the ball sailing over the quarterback's head or through his hands.
The Tigers' inability to execute a clean exchange in about half of their 22 total plays to start their spread offense led to a pair of Chariho safeties, two lost fumbles and negative 50 yards in total offense. Tiverton's longest gain was eight yards. Only four of its 22 plays resulted in yards gained.
It made Russo appreciate the fact that Charger center Grayson Snyder and quarterback Zoot Boschwitz did not put the ball on ground once in predominately a shot-gun snap offense.
"It was raining, but more importantly the grass field was muddy, which led to some strange snaps by them," Russo said. "Grayson and Zoot showed a clean operation, whether it was shotgun or under center, to allow us to execute. They practice it every day, getting the simple fundamentals down."
Snyder emphasized ball security.
"It comes down to taking the proper grip and adjusting the ball to account for the slickness in the rain," Snyder said. "There's nothing worse than a poor exchange. Overall, the O-line had its best game of the year."
Chariho led 14-0 at halftime, scoring twice in the second quarter on Boschwitz TD runs of 23 and 1 yard.
"I like to think I have enough speed to find lanes in our spread attack," Boschwitz said. "If receivers are covered, I can take off."
Chariho's Edmund Comire appeared to recover a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter, but was ruled out of bounds and the Chargers ended up with a safety.
Wotherspoon, who rushed for 97 yards on 13 carries, rumbled for 26 yards and a score to make it, 23-0, with 8:37 left in the third.
"Rogan is a mudder," Russo said. "He's made for a day and a field like today."
When Tiverton got the ball back, Gary Gardiner sacked Tiverton's quarterback in the end zone for a 25-0 lead.
Tiverton kicked off, and Colin Fitts returned 73 yards for a score for a 32-0 lead with 7:34 left.
Aidan Haxton later ran 15 yards for a score to make it 39-0.
Backup quarterback Konnor Perrin and Chris Bliven, a linebacker standout, added TD runs of 8 and 28 yards, respectively, in the fourth quarter for a 53-0 margin.
Chariho kicker Daniel O'Horo was 7-for-7 on PATs. Defensively, it addition to holding Tiverton to minus 50-yards, Chariho got strong individual performances from Haxton, who had an interception, linebackers Mitchell Silva, Bliven, Fred Stanley and end Josh Pater, who all had tackles for losses.
Chariho rushed for 208 yards on 25 carries and accounted for 43 yards passing. Ethan Meyers intercepted a pass for Tiverton in what was Chariho's only turnover.
Chariho ends the regular season 7 p.m. Friday against Exeter/West Greenwich-Prout co-op at home.
