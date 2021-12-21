BOYS
(Tuesday’s games)
CHARIHO 51, COVENTRY 49
Chariho (51)
Tyler LaBelle 2 0-0 6, Jeremiah Graham 3 3-4 10, Logan Smallridge 0 0-0 0, Nate Allen 1 5-6 7, Jaxson Morkis 3 0-0 7, Chris Niziolek 0 0-1 0, Kyle McGovern 0 2-2 2, Brendan McGovern 1 0-0 3, Riley Reed 0 0-0 0, Liam Flynn 3 0-2 9, Zoot Boschwitz 4 1-2 9. Totals: 17 11-17 51
Coventry 4 18 15 12 — 49
Chariho 12 9 20 10 — 51
3-point field goals: Chariho (6) — LaBelle 2, Flynn, Graham, McGovern, Morkis.
Rebounds: Chariho (42) — Graham 13, Allen 7, Flynn 6, Boschwitz 5, Morkis 5, LaBelle 3, B. McGovern, K. McGovern, Niziolek.
——–
WESTERLY 59,
NORTH KINGSTOWN 52
Westerly (59)
Jesse Samo 2 2-2 6, Dante Wilk 5 6-7 19, Romello Hamelin 3 0-0 6, Marcus Haik 1 1-2 3, Lance Williams 2 0-0 4, Jackson Ogle 5 3-4 13, Nico Hence 0 0-0 0, Ben Gorman 3 0-0 6, Brayden Chiaradio 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 12-15 59.
Westerly 14 13 14 18 — 59
N. Kingstown 8 17 15 12 — 52
3-point field goals: Westerly (3) — Wilk 3.
Rebounds: Westerly (44) — Gorman 11, Haik 9, Wilk 8, Ogle 6, Samo 6, Chiaradio 2, Hamelin 2.
——–
STONINGTON 70,
WOODSTOCK ACADEMY 62
Stonington (70)
Cam Hinchey 5 2-2 14, Wynn Hammond 1 0-0 2, Drew Johnson 0 0-0 0, Baxter Menzies 0 0-0 0, Jackson Bernard 0 0-0 0, Dorian White 4 9-13 18, Nate Cyr 9 3-7 26, Luke Lowry 2 6-6 10. Totals: 21 20-28 70.
Woodstock 20 12 15 15 — 62
Stonington 19 15 14 22 — 70
3-point field goals: Stonington (8) — Cyr 5, Hinchey 2, White.
Rebounds: Stonington (28) — Cyr 10, White 6, Hammond 5, Hinchey 3, Menzies 3, Lowry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.