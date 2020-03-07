WOOD RIVER JUNCTION — Six inductees will enter the Chariho Sports Boosters Athletic Hall of Fame on April 4 at Richmond Country Club.
Tickets may be obtained by calling Brendan Cahoone at 401-602-5575.
The inductees include five athletes from the Class of 2011 and a former administrator and athlete.
The following are the inductees:
Todd Grimes,
Class of 1986
Grimes was the school's athletic director from 1997-2010.
He received the NIAAA State Award of Merit in 2009. He became a certified athletic administrator in 2005 and a certified master athletic administrator in 2008.
Grimes is an RI AAA executive board member and a RICOA member.
He was assistant boys basketball coach for two seasons and assistant baseball coach for two seasons.
He was second-team All-Division in baseball in 1985 and also played basketball for the Chargers.
He lives in Westerly with his wife, Jan, and their children.
Innocent Jacob,
Class of 2011
Jacob earned multiple All-American, All-New England and All-American honors in the long jump and high jump for the track team.
He holds the state indoor record for the long jump (24-1). He holds school outdoor records in the long jump (24-8) and the high jump (6-11).
He contributed points at the state meet when the Chargers won the championship in 2011. He was also a member of the 2009 boys soccer state championship team.
Jacob lives in Providence and works in the HVAC industry.
Ian LaPlume,
Class of 2011
LaPlume earned All-State honors in cross country (twice) and indoor and outdoor track.
He excelled in distance, sprinting, throw and jump events. He was a state-level competitor in the pole vault and distance races. He contributed points when the Chargers won the state outdoor title in 2011.
He also ran a leg on the 4x800 relay team that came in first at the state meet and broke the state record at New Englands.
LaPlume lives his Charlestown with his wife and children.
Kelsea Loffredo,
Class of 2011
Lofreddo was a two-time first-team All-State selection as a libero for the volleyball team.
She led the team in passing efficiency her last two years. She was a four-year starter in basketball and a team captain for three years.
Loffredo earned a degree in communicative disorder at the University of Rhode Island. She works as a physical therapy rehab aide and lives in Charlestown.
Gaelen Oliver,
Class of 2011
Oliver was a two-time first-team All-State selection in soccer and the top defender on the 2009 state title team.
He was named to the all-tournament team in soccer in 2009 and was the school's male scholar-athlete of the year in 2011.
Krista Trenholm,
Class of 2011
Trenholm was a two-time All-State selection in basketball and an All-Division player in volleyball.
Trenholm finished her basketball career with 1,289 points, 1,166 rebounds and 18 double-doubles. She was the starting center for four years.
She was named to the all-tournament team her sophomore year when the Chargers reached the Division II title game.
She was the senior female athlete of the year, McDonald's All-American nominee, received the Distinguished Athlete Award from the U.S. Marine Corps and was named to the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament all-tournament team.
She was the starting middle hitter on the volleyball team.
She played basketball at CCRI, receiving All-Region and All-tournament honors.
She now lives in Saunderstown.
