COVENTRY — Two Chariho High gymnasts qualified for the state championships during a meet with Coventry and Cranston West on Sunday.
Randi Swenson qualified in the beam (8.4) and the floor (8.3). Swenson also had a score of 8.1 in vault.
Isabella Santos qualified in the vault (8.4) and the floor (8.85). Santos also posted a 7.9 on beam and a 5.6 on bars.
Chariho finished with a score of 117.45. Coventry had 129.4 and Cranston West 123.9.
Paige Swenson contributed to the Chariho team score with a 7.7 on vault, 5.55 on bars, 7.1 on team and 6.9 on floor.
Lauren Hubertus posted scores of 8.35 on vault, 6.4 on bars, 7.6 on beam and 7.7 on floor.
Caitlin Curran had a 7.7 on vault.
— Keith Kimberlin
