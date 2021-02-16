RICHMOND — Chariho High's Randi Swenson posted four scores above 8.0 for the Chargers in a gymnastics meet at the South County Movement Center on Sunday.
Swenson finished with an 8.05 on vault and 8.2 on bars, beam and floor for an all-around score of 32.65.
Chariho (0-5) posted a team score of 116.6. Coventry finished with a 133.5 and West Warwick had a 121.45.
Isabella Santos had an all-around score of 30.55 with an 8.4 on vault, 5.55 on bars, 8.4 on beam and 8.2 on floor.
Paige Swenson finished with an all-around score of 28.3. She had a 7.75 on vault, 6.1 on bars, 7.6 on beam and 6.85 on floor.
Mia Clarke contributed to the team score with a 7.6 on vault. Emily DeRita contributed a 4.85 on bars and a 6.85 on floor. Lianna Kissinger contributed a 6.8 on beam.
Chariho competes again on Saturday at Coventry at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
