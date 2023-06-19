WOOD RIVER JUNCTION — Chariho High senior gymnast Randi Swenson is a big believer in setting goals.
It's a system that seems to be working.
"She really is very determined and very goal oriented," Chariho coach Rebecca Farren said. "Last year, she made it a goal to make it to New Englands and she did. She made it a goal this year. Every year she comes back with a bigger goal and more determination to get there."
Swenson earned first-team All-State and first-team All Division II. She placed fifth on bars at the state meet. Swenson competed in all-around at the New England event.
Postseason honors are based on the average of the top three all-around scores from the season. Six gymnasts made first team All-State and the same number made first-team All-Division.
"She is one of the few than can do all four events and do them really well," Farren said. "She's a really good athlete. She was on the volleyball team in the fall."
Junior Brooklyn Vacca earned first team All-Division II and also earned a trip to the New Englands for the all-around competition. She competed in the all-around at the state meet, too.
"She's very naturally strong," Farren said. "She is also extremely hardworking. She was a high-level gymnast when she was in middle school. She had some setbacks, but came back in high school to get back to where she was."
Chariho finished tied for third in Division II as a team.
"We had a really good season. They are a really close group of girls. There is usually drama, but there was not of that this season," Farren said. "They are good friends and they supported each other."
