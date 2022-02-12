EAST LYME — Stonington High's Lyda Laskey finished first on the beam during the ECC gymnastics championships at the Thames Valley Gymnastics Center Saturday night.
Laskey placed sixth on the floor (8.85). Laskey also posted an 8.22 on vault and 8.4 on bars for an all-around score of 34.65, good for sixth. Woodstock Academy's Taylor Markley was first with a 37.9.
Stonington's Mary Lord tied for fifth on the beam (8.3).
Stonington finished third in the team standings with 128.45 points. Woodstock Academy won the event with 140.55. NFA was second at 129.45 and Killingly was fourth with 128.25.
Lord posted an 8.15 on vault, 7.8 on bars and 8.20 on floor for an all-around score of 32.45.
Shay Burnside had an 8.2 on vault, 6.3 on bars, 7.9 on beam and 8.3 on floor for an all-around score of 30.70.
Kaelyn Bevinginton contributed to the Stonington team score with a 6.9 on bars and an 8.15 on floor. She had an all-around score of 30.15.
Others who contributed to the Stonington team score were Melina Torruella (vault, 8.15) and Kyleigh Hubbard (beam, 7.45).
— Keith Kimberlin
