RICHMOND — Ian Dunham shot a 2-over par 37 as Chariho High picked up a pair of golf victories on Wednesday at Laurel Lane Country Club.
Dunham had pars on seven of the nine holes. Chariho (8-4, 7-4 Southern Division) finished with a 166. South Kingstown turned in a 181 and Middlebridge shot 220.
Others who contributed to the Chariho round were Jack Keaveney (41), Kyle Brodeur (42) and Jesse Desarro (46).
Brodeur had a birdie on No. 8, a par-4, 363-yard hole.
It was the final regular-season match for Chariho.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.