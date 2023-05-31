CRANSTON — Chariho High's Ian Dunham shot a 10-over par 81 on the first day of the state golf tournament at Cranston Country Club on Tuesday.
Dunham, a junior, did not make the cut for the second day of the event. Narragansett's Sebastian Carlsson won the title with a two-day total of 5-under par 137, including a 67 on Wednesday.
La Salle Academy won the team championship.
— Keith Kimberlin
