NARRAGANSETT — Chariho High's Ian Dunham shot a 3-over 39, but the Chargers lost to Narragansett, 171-177, in a Southern Division golf match on Thursday at Point Judith Country Club.
Other scorers for the Chargers were Kyle Brodeur (46), Jack Keaveneny (46) and Jesse Desarro (46).
Narragansett's David Bruno earned medalist honors with a 35.
Chariho (4-4, 4-4 Southern Division) next travels to Westerly on Monday at a time to be determined. Narraganset will also be competing.
— Keith Kimberlin
