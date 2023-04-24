RICHMOND — Chariho High's Ian Dunham shot a 2-over par 38 as the Chargers split their Southern Division season opener on Monday at Richmond Country Club.
Chariho finished with a team round of 176. North Kingstown earned a sweep with a 171 and Westerly shot 208.
Other scorers for Chariho were Jack Keaveney (44), Jesse DeSarro (45) and Braydon Simpkins (49).
Chariho next plays Narragansett at Richmond Country Club on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
