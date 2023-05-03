RICHMOND — Ian Dunham shot a 4-over 36 as Chariho High earned a split in a Southern Division boys golf match on Wednesday at Richmond Country Club.
Dunham had a birdie on No. 3, a par-3 188-yard hole. He also birdied No. 9, a par-4, 315-yard hole.
Chariho finished with a team round of 178. Prout shot 155 and South Kingstown finished with a 189.
Others who contributed to the Chariho score were Jesse Desarro (42), Noah Blanchard (48) and Kyle Brodeur (48).
Prout's Mark Roberts earned medalist honors with a 33 that included three birdies and six pars.
Chariho next competes at North Kingstown with Exeter-West Greenwich on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
