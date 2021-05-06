NARRAGANSETT — Chariho High split with Westerly High and Prout in a Southern Division golf match Thursday at Point Judith Country Club.
The Chargers finished with a 226. Prout posted 188 and Westerly had 251.
Ian Dunham finished with a 3-over-par 39 for the Chargers. Others who contributed to the Chariho score were Chris Bliven (49), Hannah Jackson (61) and Bridget Fox (77).
Josh Bozek had Westerly's top score with a 58. Others who contributed to Westerly's round were Ben Luzzi (62), Sam Casey (64) and Greg Hopkins (67).
Westerly (0-5, 0-5 Southern Division) next plays on May 17 against Narragansett and Exeter-West Greenwich at Pine Crest Golf Club in Richmond.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.