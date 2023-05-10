RICHMOND — Jesse Desarro and Ian Dunham each finished with a 40 as the Chariho High golf team split a Southern Division golf match Pinecrest Golf Club on Wednesday.
Chariho finished with a 170, just two strokes behind North Kingstown's 168. Exeter-West Greenwich posted a 195.
Dunham had a birdie on the par-4, 291-yard first hole. Desarro birdied No. 7, a par-3, 295-yard hole.
Jack Keaveney (42) and Braydon Simpkins (48) also contributed to the Chariho team score.
North Kingstown's Samuel Iden was the medalist with a 4-over par 39.
Chariho (4-3, 4-3 Southern Division) next faces Prout at Point Judith Country Club in Narragansett on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
