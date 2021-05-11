NORTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho High lost to North Kingstown, 155-210, in a Southern Division golf match Tuesday at the North Kingstown Golf Course.
Ian Dunham posted Chariho's top score with a 40 on the par-34 course, including a birdie on No. 16.
Others who contributed to Chariho's score were Chris Bliven (48), Bridget Fox (59) and Hannah Jackson (63). Fox's score was 10 strokes better than her previous best.
North Kingstown's Will Owens was the medalist with a 37.
Chariho competes again on May 18 against Exeter-West Greenwich and Coventry at Richmond Country Club at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
