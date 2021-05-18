RICHMOND — Chariho High closed its golf season with a pair of Southern Division losses Tuesday at Richmond Country Club.
Chariho turned in a score of 207. Coventry shot 181, and Exeter-West Greenwich had a 184.
Ian Dunham led Chariho with a 41 on the par-36 course. Chris Bliven, who hit a hole-in-one earlier this week in practice, finished with a 44. Bridget Fox shot 58, and Hannah Jackson 64.
Coventry's Rich Bernard earned medalist honors with a 4-over 40.
The Chargers finished the season 1-6, 1-6 Southern Division.
— Keith Kimberlin
