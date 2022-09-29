WOOD RIVER JCT. — Jules White delivered 10 kills and the Chariho High girls volleyball team remained unbeaten with a 3-0 Division II win against Lincoln on Thursday.
Chariho (7-0, 7-0 Division II) won by set scores of 25-14, 25-22 and 25-13.
Lexi Cole served for four aces, had 10 digs and 25 assists for the Chargers.
Lincoln is 3-4, 3-4. Chariho next travels to once-beaten East Providence on Monday at 7 p.m. EP's only loss this season is to unbeaten Cumberland.
— Keith Kimberlin
