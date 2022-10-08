NEWPORT — Emma Kocab came up with 18 digs and Lexi Cole contributed 33 assists as Chariho High defeated Rogers, 3-1, in a Division II volleyball match on Friday.
Kocab also had 12 receptions, which occurs when a player makes a pass on a serve that stays on the receiving team's side of the net.
Cole also contributed 12 digs, four aces and six kills. Katja Nelson finished with eight kills and three solo blocks.
Rogers fell to 2-7, 2-7 Division II.
Chariho (10-0, 9-0) next hosts Ponaganset on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.