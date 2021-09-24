WARWICK — Hannah Jackson had seven kills and 17 digs and Kelechi Ezemma had eight kills and four aces as Chariho High defeated winless Toll Gate, 3-1, in a Division II girls volleyball match Friday night.
The set scores were 25-19, 20-25, 25-18 and 25-18.
Emma Kocab added five assists and 26 digs for Chariho (4-3, 4-3 Division II).
Toll Gate dropped to 0-6, 0-4.
Chariho next plays at Bay View on Monday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
