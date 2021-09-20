JOHNSTON — Chariho High and Johnston went the distance in a Division II girls volleyball match Monday, with the Chargers prevailing, 3-2.
The set scores were 25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 21-25 and 15-10.
Kelechi Ezemma led the Chargers (3-2, 3-2 Division II) with 10 kills and 27 digs. Finleigh Callahan added seven kills and six aces, Alexis Cole had 23 assists, and Ava Rao finished with five aces and eight assists.
Johnston dropped to 1-4, 1-4.
Chariho next hosts Rogers on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
