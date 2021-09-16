WOOD RIVER JCT. — Exeter-West Greenwich won the first two sets and beat Chariho High, 3-1, in a Division II girls volleyball match Thursday night.
The Scarlet Knights (3-1, 3-1 Division II) won by set scores of 25-19, 25-22, 19-25 and 25-22.
Jenna Lorring finished with 18 digs and Lexi Cole had 26 assists for Chariho.
Chariho next travels to Johnston on Monday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
