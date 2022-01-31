WOOD RIVER JCT. — For Chariho High's Jenna Loring, playing libero was not something that required a great deal of judgment — she went after any ball that came across the net.
"She certainly developed the tenacity to go after every ball and not make any type decision about whether she could get there," Chariho coach Kathy McGeehan said.
Loring, a senior, was named first-team All-Division II.
"I think she was the foundation of our success with her passing and defense and her leadership capabilities," McGeehan said. "As far as serve receive, she has great balance and great foot speed. Over the season she became very comfortable with the amount of territory she could cover."
Loring was also named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association Region I team. McGeehan is the only Rhode Island coach that belongs to the association.
Sophomore Lexi Cole was named to the Division II third team.
"She led the team in assists as a sophomore and she was second on the team in hitting percentage," McGeehan said. "She could set from the back row and hit from the front row."
Senior Hannah Jackson was named to the Division II fourth team.
"She was a six-rotation outside hitter. She took the second-most attempts on the team. She was an integral part of our passing game and first-contact defense," McGeehan said.
Jackson was also a first-team selection for the AVCA's best and brightest award winners. Those receiving the award must have certain grade point averages and play in 50% of their team's sets in their senior season. Ava Rao and Kelechi Ezemma were second-team selections.
Chariho finished the season 14-6, losing to top-seeded West Warwick in the Division II semifinals.
"We were pleased. We had set our goals to get into the postseason and go from there," McGeehan said. "To beat Exeter-West Greenwich at their place in the quarters was a good win for us. Overall, they did a tremendous job and reached their potential, maybe beyond."
