WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High overcame a first-set loss to beat Ponaganset, 3-1, on Tuesday night in a Division II-C girls volleyball match.
The set scores were 18-25, 26-24, 25-21 and 25-22.
Hannah Jackson led the way for the Chargers (2-1, 2-1 Division II-C) with 13 kills and 18 digs. Lexi Cole added 16 assists and 18 digs, Ava Rao had 13 assists, and Jenna Loring finished with 20 digs.
Ponaganset fell to 0-2, 0-2.
Chariho next hosts Exeter-West Greenwich on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
