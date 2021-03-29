WOOD RIVER JCT. — Kelechi Ezemma had eight kills and eight digs and Chariho High blanked North Smithfield, 3-0, in a Division II girls volleyball match Monday night.
The game scores were 25-8, 25-13, 25-18.
Jasmine Babbitt added seven kills and five blocks, and Jenna Loring had 13 digs for the Chargers (2-1, 2-1 Division II).
Chariho next visits Exeter-West Greenwich for a 6:30 p.m. match on Thursday.
— Ken Sorensen
