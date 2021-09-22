WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High opened with a win in the first set, but lost the next three and fell to undefeated Rogers, 3-1, in a Division II girls volleyball match Wednesday.
The set scores were 23-25, 25-21, 25-17 and 25-15.
Kelechi Ezemma finished with nine kills and 14 digs for the Chargers (3-3, 3-3 Division II). Katja Nelson had eight kills and two blocks.
Rogers improved to 5-0, 4-0.
Chariho next plays at Toll Gate on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
