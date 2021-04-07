PONAGANSET — Chariho High won a lengthy first set before outlasting Ponaganset, 3-2, in a Division II girls volleyball match Wednesday night.
The scores were 28-26, 21-25, 25-11, 15-25 and 15-9.
Jasmine Babbitt led the way for the Chargers (3-2, 3-2 Division II), finishing with 16 kills, six blocks and four digs. Alexa Kieltyka added 11 kills, and Casey Mastin had 24 assists.
Chariho next plays at Johnston on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
