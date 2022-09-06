SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Jules White finished with nine kills as the Chariho High girls volleyball team opened the season defeating Prout, 3-0, in a nonleague match Tuesday night.
Chariho won by set scores of 25-14, 25-19 and 25-23. Alexis Cole contributed 20 assists and Emma Kocab had 10 digs for the Chargers.
Chariho opens the Division II league season on Thursday hosting Barrington at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
