WOOD RIVER JCT. — Jasmine Babbitt had 10 kills as Chariho High defeated Lincoln, 3-1, in a Division II girls volleyball match Thursday night.
The set scores were 25-20, 19-25, 25-19, 25-14.
The victory was the first of the season for the Chargers (1-1, 1-1 Division II).
Kelechi Ezemma added seven kills, and Michaela Azzinaro had six in the win. Lexi Cole had 17 assists while Casey Mastin had 15.
Chariho next hosts North Smithfield on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
