JOHNSTON — Lexi Cole finished with 30 assists and Finleigh Callahan had 10 kills as Chariho High defeated Johnston, 3-1, in a Division II girls volleyball match on Monday.
Chariho won by set scores of 25-13, 22-25, 25-22 and 25-16.
Katja Nelson finished with nine kills and six aces, while Erin O'Leary had 14 digs.
Johnston is now 2-2, 2-2 Division II. Chariho (4-0, 4-0) next hosts Burrillville on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
