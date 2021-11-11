WEST WARWICK — Chariho High managed to take a set off unbeaten West Warwick, but lost to the Wizards, 3-1, in the Division II girls volleyball semifinals Thursday.
No. 1 West Warwick (23-0) took the first set, 25-20, lost the second 26-24, but won the next two, 25-21 and 25-14.
Jules White finished with 10 kills for Chariho. Lexi Cole contributed 22 assists. Jenna Loring finished with 14 digs and Emma Kocab had 13.
No. 5 Chariho ended the season 14-6. West Warwick will plays No. 2 Rogers for the title on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Rhode Island College.
— Keith Kimberlin
