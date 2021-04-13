WOOD RIVER JCT. — Burrillville swept Chariho High, 3-0, in a Division II girls volleyball match Tuesday night.
The Broncos won by set scores of 26-24, 25-19 and 25-18. it was the first time the Chargers have been swept this season. Chariho's previous three losses all went five sets.
Jenna Lorring finished with 15 digs for the Chargers, and Jasmine Babbitt had eight kills.
Molly Brown had 10 blocks and five kills for Burrillville (5-2, 5-2 Division II).
Chariho (3-4, 3-4) next hosts Pilgrim on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
