JOHNSTON —Johnston defeated Chariho High, 3-2, in a Division II-West girls volleyball match Friday night.
It was the fourth time the season the Chargers have played in a match that went five sets, including the last three. The Chargers are 3-3, 3-3 Division II-West.
Johnston won by set scores of 17-25, 25-23, 25-15, 19-25 and 15-12.
Jasmine Babbitt finished with 18 kills, and Hannah Jackson had six.
Johnston improved to 5-1, 5-1 and is second place in the league.
Chariho next hosts Burrillville on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
