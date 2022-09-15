WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High dropped the first set but took the next three to defeat St. Raphael Academy, 3-1, in a Division II girls volleyball match Thursday night.
Chariho opened with a 25-22 loss before sweeping the next three sets, 25-15, 25-12, 25-22.
Katja Nelson finished with nine kills, five aces and three blocks. Emma Kocab had 13 digs and three assists. Lexi Cole contributed 24 assists and seven digs.
St. Raphael fell to 1-2, 1-2 Division II. Chariho (3-0, 2-0) next travels to Johnston on Monday for a 6 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
