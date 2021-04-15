WOOD RIVER JCT. — Casey Mastin and Lexi Cole combined for 23 assists as Chariho High swept Pilgrim, 3-0, in a Division II girls volleyball match Wednesday night.
Mastin finished with 13 assists and Cole had 10. Chariho won by set scores of 24-10, 25-21 and 25-21.
Jasmine Babbitt led the Chargers in kills with 11, and Jenna Loring finished with 26 digs.
Pilgrim dropped to 3-4 overall and in the league. Chariho (4-4, 4-4) next travels to Juanita Sancez on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
