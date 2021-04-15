Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Rain likely, heavy at times in the evening. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely, heavy at times in the evening. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.