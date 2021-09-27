EAST PROVIDENCE — Kelechi Ezemma had seven kills, Lexi Cole had two kills, seven assists and 10 digs, and the Chariho High girls volleyball team shut out Bay View, 3-0, in a Division II girls volleyball match Monday.
The set scores were 25-12, 25-18, 25-13.
Emma Kocab added 14 digs for the Chargers (5-3, 5-3 Division II). Jules White had five kills.
Bay View fell to 1-6, 0-3.
Chariho next hosts Lincoln on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.