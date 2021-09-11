WOOD RIVER JCT. — Bella Santos and Jules White had five kills each as Chariho High swept North Smithfield, 3-0, in a Division II-C girls volleyball match Friday night.
Chariho won by set scores of 25-20, 25-21 and 25-17.
Jenna Loring finished with 17 digs. It was the first match of the season for North Smithfield.
Chariho (1-1, 1-1 Division II-C) next hosts Ponaganset on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
