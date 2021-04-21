PROVIDENCE — Jasmine Babbitt had nine kills and four blocks and the Chariho High girls volleyball team topped Juanita Sanchez, 3-1, in a Division II match on Wednesday night.
The set scores were 25-14, 25-20, 23-25 and 25-22.
Alexa Kieltyka added eight kills and four aces for the Chargers (5-4, 5-4 Division II), who have won two in a row.
Chariho next awaits pairings for the D-II tournament.
— Ken Sorensen
