NORTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly's High Madison Pellegrino first first in shot put and third in discus at the freshman girls state track and field championships on Tuesday.
Pellegrino had a throw of 31-9.25 in shot put and 91-3 in discus.
Westerly's Annabelle Fowler, Ava Lidestri, Emerson Federico and Calla Bruno won the 4x400 (4:24.87).
Westerly was fourth in the team standings with 51 points. Ponaganset was first (70.5), Mt. Hope, second (68) and North Kingstown, third (52).
Bruno also placed second in the 400 (1:01.09) and Federico finished third in the 1,500 (5:22.71).
Fowler finished fifth in the 100 hurdles (17.87) and seventh in 300 hurdles (52.17).
Lidestri placed sixth in the 800 (2:35.62).
Westerly's 4x100 relay team of Isabella Nenna, Bruno, Ocean Lombard and Fowler finished sixth in 54.88.
— Keith Kimberlin
