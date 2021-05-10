WESTERLY — Westerly High's Kaya West and Rachel Federico won two events each in a Southern Division track and field meet with Chariho, Prout and Narragansett on Monday.
No team scores are being kept for regular-season meets this season.
West was first in the 1,500 (5:01.5) and the 800 (2:29.4).
Federico won the discus (91-0) and the shot put (26-0).
Jennna Burke placed first in the 3,000 (11:37.9), and Maddie Lorello was second (11:38.0). Burke was also third in the 1,500 (5:19.1).
Summer Bruno finished second in the 200 (28.5) and the 400 (63.8). Mia Woycik was second in the 300 hurdles (55.1).
Ella Faubert placed third in the 100 (13.9), as did Nina Cillino in the 200 (28.5).
Westerly's 4x400 relay team of Cillino, Woycik, Bruno and West finished first in 4:22.
Westerly competes again on May 18 at Coventry with East Greenwich at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.